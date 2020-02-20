US 60 reopens after fire destroys building

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – MacCorkle Avenue through Jefferson is back open after a building near the old Jefferson Motel caught fire overnight.

The fire was reported just before 11:30 PM, according to Kanawha County Dispatchers. The building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Five fire departments worked to contain the flames.

No injuries are being reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.