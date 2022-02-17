WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act.

The bill, S.3541, would provide healthcare for veterans exposed to burn pits during deployments to the Middle East and Afghanistan.

The bill was sponsored by Senator John Tester (D-MT), and co-sponsored by 33 senators, including Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) who has previously introduced similar legislation. Manchin says many veterans are now facing health complications due to exposure to burn pits and do not have healthcare coverage and benefits to get proper medical care.

“It’s our duty to take care of the brave men and women who selflessly fought to defend our nation, often in terrible conditions,” Manchin said. “Many of our Veterans in West Virginia and across America who were exposed to open-air burn pits in the Middle East and Afghanistan are now facing health complications without healthcare coverage and benefits. While there is more work to be done, I’m proud the Senate has unanimously passed this important first step in recognizing and addressing the impact of toxic exposure to Veterans deployed overseas.”

The bill now moves on to the House of Representatives.