Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

UC Baseball rounds out home series with sweep of Glenville state

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re all used to watching Baseball in the afternoon or in the evening, but there’s something different about playing Sunday morning baseball.

The university of Charleston finishing up its 4-game home stand hosting Greenville State for a doubleheader.

Game 1 was a low scoring affair that saw the Golden Eagles rally to win on a bases loaded walk.

UC moves to 28-4 with weekend sweep.

Catch the highlights from this one in the video player above.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter