UC Baseball rounds out home series with sweep of Glenville state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re all used to watching Baseball in the afternoon or in the evening, but there’s something different about playing Sunday morning baseball.
The university of Charleston finishing up its 4-game home stand hosting Greenville State for a doubleheader.
Game 1 was a low scoring affair that saw the Golden Eagles rally to win on a bases loaded walk.
UC moves to 28-4 with weekend sweep.
Catch the highlights from this one in the video player above.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.