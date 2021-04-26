UC Baseball rounds out home series with sweep of Glenville state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re all used to watching Baseball in the afternoon or in the evening, but there’s something different about playing Sunday morning baseball.

The university of Charleston finishing up its 4-game home stand hosting Greenville State for a doubleheader.

Game 1 was a low scoring affair that saw the Golden Eagles rally to win on a bases loaded walk.

UC moves to 28-4 with weekend sweep.

Catch the highlights from this one in the video player above.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.