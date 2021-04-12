UC Baseball sweeps 4 game series over WV Wesleyan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston Baseball team is off to it’s best start in program history.

UC entered Sunday’s game against MEC rival West Virginia Wesleyan with a 19-3 record and winners of their last 10 games.

Charleston took game 1 over Wesleyan 11-4 and also took game 2 12-1 to sweep the weekend over the Bobcats. UC has now won 12 games in a row.

Click the video player above to catch the highlights of game 1 from Sunday.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.