Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

UC Football moves to 2-0 with win over UNC Pembroke

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Last weekend UC football opened its season with a 45-0 shutout win over Glenville state, today’s test much tougher for the Golden Eagles.

2-0 UNC Pembroke – A program that also beat Glenville and took down West Virginia state last Saturday.

UC trailed by 3 at the half to UNC Pembroke but would rally in the second half to secure a 42-24 victory.

Check the video player above for the highlights.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter