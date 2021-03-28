UC Football moves to 2-0 with win over UNC Pembroke

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Last weekend UC football opened its season with a 45-0 shutout win over Glenville state, today’s test much tougher for the Golden Eagles.
2-0 UNC Pembroke – A program that also beat Glenville and took down West Virginia state last Saturday.
UC trailed by 3 at the half to UNC Pembroke but would rally in the second half to secure a 42-24 victory.
Check the video player above for the highlights.
