UC Football takes MEC South Title with Kanawha Classic win over WVSU

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Every time the University of Charleston and West Virginia State play one another the desire to win is elevated.
UC and State are bitter rivals, which means the cross-town rivalry is always intense.
Charleston earned its third win of the year crushing State 39-10. The Golden Eagles stay perfect and are now MEC South Champions.
Catch the highlights in the video player above!
