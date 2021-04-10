Countdown to Tax Day
UC Football takes MEC South Title with Kanawha Classic win over WVSU

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Every time the University of Charleston and West Virginia State play one another the desire to win is elevated.

UC and State are bitter rivals, which means the cross-town rivalry is always intense.

Charleston earned its third win of the year crushing State 39-10. The Golden Eagles stay perfect and are now MEC South Champions.

