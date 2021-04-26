UC Men’s Soccer wins MEC Championship with 4-1 victory over Notre Dame

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There is no NCAA DII soccer tournament this year due to COVID-19.

However, there is still something to play for.

The University of Charleston going for another Mountain East Conference title, but this one means more since this is final game of the year.

Check out how the Golden Eagles were able to take down the Falcons with highlights on the video player above

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.