UC Women’s Hoops off to best start since 2005

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Back in the Capital city, UC Women’s Hoops is off to its best start since 2005. That year the Golden Eagles went all the way to the Elite 8. Charleston trying to start the season a remarkable 8-0 with a win today over MEC rival West Liberty.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a big lead and never looked back. UC led 23-11 at the end of the first quarter and went on to win 81-71.

Click the video player above to catch the highlights of Charleston’s victory over West Liberty. The Golden Eagles move to 8-0 on the season.

