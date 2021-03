WHEELING, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston Women’s Basketball team took down back-to-back defending champion Fairmont State 87-80 to claim the Women’s MEC Title.

On the Men’s side of the bracket, Fairmont State took home its first conference tournament title since 1984 with a 102-99 win over West Liberty on Sunday afternoon at WesBanco Arena.

