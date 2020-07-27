UK football star Lynn Bowden Jr. inks rookie deal with Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NV (WOWK) — It’s now official, former Kentucky Wildcats Quarterback Lynn Boden Jr. Is a Las Vegas Raider.

One of the most unique prospects in recent memory has signed his contract with the silver and black and will be used in several ways.

At UK Bowden jr. was most recently behind center, he’ll stay in the backfield but now as a Running Back.

The 5’11 204 pound hybrid player served as the cats starting QB for the final 8 games last season.

The Raiders third-round draft pick will likely also see time as a Wide Receiver and possibly out of the wildcat formation.

During his final year at Kentucky, he was a consensus first-team All-American.

