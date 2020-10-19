United Methodist Churches to offer COVID-19 testing option

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia United Methodist Churches are combining forces to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and give people another option for testing.

They are partnering with the state and the national guard to offer more testing – particularly in counties that are orange or red.



“We’ve got 10 churches now around the conference, around the state, that are in the process of working with the DHHR representatives to set up and to schedule,” Ken Willard, Director of Congregational Vitality said.



Along with COVID-19 testing, people also have access to flu shots and a prayer or blessing if wanted.



“There’s a lot of anxiety now a days whether it be through the virus, whether it be through the elections, there’s so much stress and anxiety people are carrying with them,” Christopher Scott, Pastor of Winfield United Methodist Church said.



Scott says in some ways people have distrust in the government, but they do have trust in the church.



“I think there’s much more comfortability for a lot of people to want to be tested to come to those faith communities and say look there’s nothing that we can say with one voice that there’s nothing to be afraid or anxious about,” Scott said.



As a church, members want to remind people it’s essential to get tested to protect the health and safety of the community.



“It’s important for people to get tested. I think it’s important for us to get a flu shot this year and think it’s a bonus to add a blessing for those in our community,” Willard said.

Right now, there’s no schedule on when testing will start, but they hope to have one as early as next week.

