UPDATE: Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2:02 pm: BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A 13-year-old who was shot on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Bluefield has died.

According to the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department, shots were reportedly fired into a vehicle near the intersection of US Route 460 and Cumberland Road.

The 13-year-old female was shot and transported to CAMC in Charleston. She died due to her injuries in the shooting.

Warrants for first-degree murder were issued for 22-year-old Isis Wallace and 43-year-old Nichole Brooks. Brooks is 5’9″ and weighs 250+ pounds. Wallace is 5’9″ and weighs 200+ pounds.

If you know about the whereabouts of these suspects should contact the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department at 304-327-6101 ext. 1 or call 911.

The suspects are considered dangerous, please do not approach them.

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Police are investigating a shooting in the Bluefield area on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

According to Detective Adams with the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department, a child was shot and transported to CAMC in Charleston. The child is in critical condition.

No other information could be given at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Stay with 59News for more information.