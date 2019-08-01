UPDATE: Abducted Marion County girl found unharmed in Texas; father arrested

PECOS, TEXAS – (WBOY) The 4-year-old Marion County girl reported abducted through an Amber Alert on July 22 has been found unharmed in Texas, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

The United States Marshals Service, Northern District of West Virginia announced this afternoon that Gracelynn June Scritchfield was found in Pecos, Texas at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Marshals said that during the recovery, Scritchfield’s biological father, 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick III, a.k.a. Trey was caught on federal and state warrants by Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force based on a lead from U.S. Marshal investigators in Clarksburg.

West Virginia State Police in Marion County asked for the U.S. Marshal’s Service’s help after the Amber Alert was issued.

“Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Clarksburg office have worked diligently alongside the West Virginia State Police to locate this at risk child and bring the perpetrator to justice. We are pleased to announce the child appears to be in good health and has been turned over to child protective services,” said Alex P. Neville Sr., Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for Northern West Virginia.

According to the news release Hetrick will be held at the Reeves County, Texas jail on the West Virginia warrant as he waits for a court appearance.