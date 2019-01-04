UPDATE: Brown officially named WVU head coach

West Virginia University has officially signed Neal Brown to a six-year, $19,050,000 contract.

WVU football released a web page dedicated to Brown being named the program’s 35th head coach on Saturday morning.

“When I started this national search, I learned very quickly that he checked all the boxes of what I was looking for in our next football coach,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “There is no question that the Mountaineers are West Virginia’s team, and I know our fans are going to love his energy, passion, work ethic and excitement that he is going to bring our program.”

Brown comes to West Virginia after four seasons at Troy University where he complied a 35-16 record, including a perfect 3-0 mark in bowl games. He is one of six FBS coaches to win 10 or more games in each of the last three seasons.

“West Virginia has a long and successful history. I am looking forward to adding to that great tradition and strengthening our place in the Big 12 Conference and nationally,” Brown said. “We will work hard, play hard and do things the right way to make the people from the great state of West Virginia proud of their program. That will be a foundational element of our culture. I can’t wait to meet our team and get to work!”

Brown and the Mountaineers kick off the 2019 season on August 31 as they welcome James Madison to Milan Puskar Stadium.

