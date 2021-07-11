USAC Eastern Midgets make Ona Speedway debut

ONA, WV (WOWK) – Summer time racing at the Ona Speedway is one of the most popular attractions for area sports fans.

This evening those in attendance got a special treat. The USAC midget cars returned to the track in Cabell County for the first time in over 50 years.

There was a great crowd on hand who got to witness history. As tonight marked the first time these USAC Eastern Midget cars hit the track at the Ona Speedway.

The last time USAC cars raced in Ona was back in the 1970’s.

One way septic night was a massive success.

The track is normally a lot more active in the summer and has plenty of more races to attended if you didn’t have a chance to get out there tonight.

