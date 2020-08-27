UPDATE: Oakwood Exit reopens after crash

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m. Aug. 27, 2020: Both east and westbound lanes of the Oakwood Exit in Charleston are back open after a single vehicle crash Thursday morning.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a crash in Kanawha County.

According to Dispatchers, a car flipped on to its top. We’re told the driver is out of the vehicle. No word on his conditon.

Both east and westbound lanes of the Oakwood exit ramp are closed at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to take the McCorkle exit as an alternative route.

The call came in just before 7 AM Thursday morning.

