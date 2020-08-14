Vice President Pence to visit Mountain State this weekend

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOWK) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in White Sulphur Springs this weekend.
Pence will be visiting on Saturday, Aug. 15, the Mountain State to visit with Gov. Jim Justice on efforts to combat COVID-19 and reopen the state.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
