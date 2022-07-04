HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The victim of a stabbing at a Huntington gas station has died, and the man accused of his murder is in custody.

According to Deputy Chief Phil Watkins with the Huntington Police Department, 45-year-old Kahmal Eillahunty of Pontiac, Michigan was arrested last night.

The stabbing was reported Sunday afternoon at the Sheetz gas station on 5th Avenue. Eillahunty was taken into custody overnight and is being held at Western Regional Jail.

HPD is expected to release more details.