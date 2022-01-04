All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
VIDEO: Police chase flatbed truck through Phelps, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Incredible amateur video shows what appears to be a police chase unfolding in Pike County, Kentucky.

Video sent to WOWK from Facebook user Tosha Young, shows multiple officers pursing an empty flatbed truck.

Young says she shot the video from her mother’s home along Pounding Branch Road in Phelps.

Multiple officers could be seen following behind the vehicle in the short clip, taken Tuesday afternoon.

We have reached out to Kentucky State Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

