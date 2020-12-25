Video: Santa goes kayaking

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (CBS Newspath) — Now that all the presents have been delivered Santa is on his way back to the North Pole… in a kayak!

Santa was spotted making his way down the Umpqua River in Oregon by Travis and Melinda Woodward.

The owners of the Steamboat Inn were able to catch Santa on the water. No word on what happened to his sleigh and reindeers.

Travis and Melinda Woodward own the Steamboat Inn that was heavily damaged and closed after a wildfire in September 2020. They are working to get the Inn back up and running and hope to be able to open in 2021.