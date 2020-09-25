Virginia Governor and First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, and Virginia House of Delegates speaker-designate, Eileen Filler-Corn, front right, are surrounded by Democratic Legislators as he outlines his legislative agenda at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND (WOWK) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have both tested positive for COVID-19.

A release from the Governor’s office Friday says a member of the staff at the Governor’s official residence tested positive for COVID-19 and the Governor and First Lady were both tested for the coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

The statement says the Governor is experiencing no symptoms, while the First Lady is experiencing mild symptoms.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” said Northam in the statement. “We are grateful for your thoughts and support – but the best thing you can do for us – and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians – is to take this seriously.”

The pair will self-quarintine for the next 10 days, Northam says he will work from the Executive Mansion.

