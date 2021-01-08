Virtual learning continues in Kanawha County

CHARELSTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County parents, lining up in front of the education building.

Picking up their second virtual packet that will last for the remainder of the school year.

“That’s their content,” said Brittany Dameron, a Kanawha County virtual learning coach. “It’s online to them, but any worksheet they have to submit they pick up a hard copy packet for them to work on.”

Dameron is one of ten teachers that was hired on this year to be virtual coaches for the county.

“With the influx of students they felt they couldn’t support the students without extra help so we were hired on as virtual coaches,” said Dameron.

She says there were hundreds of students that enrolled into this program due to COVID-19.

“Oh it’s been crazy,” said Casey Davis, a mother of two KCS students. “Trying to juggle life, working full time, teaching two children at home… it’s a struggle.”

Some parents are feeling pretty overwhelmed.

“I’m no teacher for sure,” said Davis. “Definitely didn’t sign up for this. But we gotta do what we gotta do in these times.”

“I work full time and he works full time so I’m doing a little bit of homeschooling, a little bit of working,” said Danni Ricks, another mother of three KCS students.

Some parents believe right now is far too early to send the kids back to in-person learning.

“I don’t think the kids should be back in the classrooms yet,” said Ricks. “For their safety, and especially for the teachers’ safety…maybe the kids don’t get it as bad but the parents and the teachers do.”

But, in the end, they’re all just trying to make it work. As parents often have to do.

“You’re not alone,” said Davis. “We’re all in this, we’re all doin it. We’ll survive it. Just one day at a time.”