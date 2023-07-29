TWILIGHT, WV (WOWK) — Despite temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s dozens of people gathered Saturday morning to search for a missing man.

Joshua Bias, 41, was last seen on July 24 in Chapmanville, which is also where he is from.

Saturday volunteers brought out their off-road vehicles and some walked the deep wooded terrain at Twilight Park to search for Bias.

The search party, which included the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, also looked for Bias by drone.

Investigators say they have reason to believe that he could be in the Twilight or Bandytown areas.

Saturday, they did not find any evidence of Bias, but they will not stop looking.

He was last known to be driving a red Toyota Tacoma with West Virginia license plates: 46Z932.

Anyone who might have any information is asked to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 369-7340.