VP Mike Pence and wife receive COVID-19 vaccinations

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence has received the coronavirus vaccine during a White House event aimed at convincing skeptical Americans that the vaccines are safe. \

Pence’s wife, Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also got the vaccine on Friday during the event that was televised.

The pandemic has killed more than 310,000 in the United States.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also are going to be vaccinated in public, but it’s unclear when President Donald Trump will be administered the shot.

