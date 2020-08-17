Wahama’s Hannah Rose to bring powerful bat & versatility to UC Softball

WAHAMA, WV (WOWK) – Wahama Softball grad Hannah Rose isn’t sure which position she will play for the University of Charleston, but she knows she’ll see the field.

“Sometimes you want to have a set position so you can play but you also just want to be the kid that can play anywhere,” Rose said.

“She is just incredibly athletic, she can play the infield, the outfield, she can catch, she even pitched for her high school team so I think you know as a utility kid she has a lot of advantages,” Kimberly Stiles said.

Rose’s new Head Coach Kimberly Stiles at says she is the true definition of an all-around player.

“She is just very athletic and she’s smart. She’s a good softball player, she’s aggressive on the bases, she’s aggressive on defense, just really kind of the whole picture you look for when you’re recruiting an athlete.”

“Hopefully I’ll be a bigger part of the program, hopefully get to play a lot but more like again, being that utility player if she needs me anywhere, she can play me to believe in me.”

While the new haven native is great in the field — she can also hit the cover off the ball — as rose hit a sizzling .602 batting average at the plate as a Junior.

So where ever she does play for the Golden Eagles — she knows the level of competition will improve drastically.

“Of course pitchers are going to be better, a lot faster than some of the high school girls because you know its the next level so I think it will be harder.”

But its a challenge she is excited for and looking forward to.

