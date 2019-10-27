Walk to End Alzheimer’s provides support, funds for research

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s Disease is growing. It is estimated that nearly 38,000 West Virginians are living with the disease.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Over the weekend, Charleston hosted its annual walk. It was the 9th and final walk held in the Mountain State this year.

“We love this walk, every time we get to Charleston, we are so excited,” explained Sharon Rotenberry, the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of West Virginia.

While there is no cure for the disease, many within the Alzheimer community remain optimistic, as new medical developments and advances are made daily.

Biogen will pursue regulatory approval from the FDA for the investigational drug aducanumab based on Phase 3 clinical trial results from the EMERGE and ENGAGE studies, and other related data, after finding a reduction of cognitive and functional decline in people taking the highest dose.

“We remain cautiously optimistic,” explained Rotenberry. “But this is important because it would give people time. Time to make plans, time to remain in their homes, time to be with their families.”

“Early diagnosis becomes even more important because if you have something like this available, I mean it is a game changer.”

13 News was a proud media sponsor of the annual walk.