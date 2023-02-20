(WOWK) — Temperatures are set to rise once again into the 70s for a few days later in the week but even though that’s grabbing headlines, the winds will also pick up once again. See the slideshow below of model output showing potential wind gusts (in mph) for Tuesday afternoon as well as Wednesday and Thursday. Remember a model is not exact but this shows the kind of range of wind gust speeds we could see.

Those high temperatures will jump pretty significantly once again on Wednesday and Thursday, well into the 70s. See model output below.

Temperatures will really crank up with yet another Thursday in the mid and upper 70s. This is still February so this is about 30 degrees above normal. Then Nature drops us back to normal by Friday.

