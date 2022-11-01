(WOWK) — November started a few degrees above normal highs in Huntington and Charleston, but things have yet to truly heat up.

Charleston climate statistics for Monday 11/1/2022

Huntington climate statistics for Monday 11/1/2022

The area will begin to see a southerly flow of warmer air starting Thursday which will allow temperatures to hop up into the 70s. By the weekend temperatures will be as much as 15 degrees above normal.

Temperature trends ahead

Next week also looks very warm with highs in the 70s for the first half of the week. Election Day is Tuesday and highs should be around 75. The normal high is 60 degrees on November 8th.

Odds of warmer than normal temperatures for the balance of next week are exceptionally high

The next time the models have a chance of high temperatures below the normal high will be a week from Sunday on November 13 when highs could be 2-3 degrees below normal.

