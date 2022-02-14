(WOWK) — Warmer air starts to move in Tuesday with highs near 50, followed by even warmer temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Winds on Wednesday will ramp up again to gusts possibly as highs as 20-25 mph. Once again this can dry out leaves on the forest floor, causing a brief brush fire danger.

Forecast wind gusts for Wednesday in mph

On Thursday the wind will pick up even stronger as a sharp cold front is set to move into the region, bringing heavy rain along with the strong winds.

Predictor depiction of storms moving in Thursday with heavy rain and strong winds.

Forecast wind gusts Thursday evening in mph

Rain will likely be heavy which will quickly reduce any forest or brush fire danger.

Predictor model output for rainfall Thursday into Friday

Temperatures will drop sharply on Friday as well behind the sharp cold front.

Model output of temperatures Thursday afternoon

Model output of temperatures Friday afternoon

The sharp change in temperature will allow the rain to change to snow for the high terrain in the WV Mountains well east of I-79 for Friday morning.

Predictor depiction of precipitation Friday morning

Snowfall amounts are expected to be very light Friday and truly limited to the high terrain region.

Predictor snow output for Friday morning through Saturday shows minimal amounts possible

By Saturday, temperatures return back to the mid 40s and we have another two days of warmer weather after that before the next chance of rain on next Tuesday.

