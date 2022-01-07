Warmer weekend with rain will melt snow

(WOWK) — Saturday morning will bring some of the coldest air of the season into the region but it won’t last for long.

Model output for morning temperatures Saturday

Highs will reach the mid 40s on Saturday with sunshine and southerly breezes which should help a lot of the snow melt. By early Sunday there will be rain coming in ahead of yet another cold front. See the slideshow below for some ideas on timing

The rain will change into a little snow and with a rapidly dropping temperature Sunday night, we will need to watch out for the possibility of ice forming on area roads for Monday morning.

The region also needs to monitor water levels on ditch lines, the smallest streams and creeks and poor drainage areas on Sunday with the combination of snow melt and rain.

Model output for rainfall Sunday into Monday

There is the chance for some snow to conclude the Sunday weather system before it exits the area entirely. Accumulations, if any, would be limited to the higher terrain areas east of I-79 and well east of Corridor G in southern West Virginia. Monday morning could see a few left over snow bands and flurries on the northwest wind through mid day.

Model output for snow Sunday night into Monday

Ice is not expected to be an issue in terms of any accumulating or accretion in the WOWK-TV area as of Friday night’s forecast, but models do project significant ice accumulation from central Pennsylvania to the north during the second half of Sunday.