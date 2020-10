CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A hurricane labeled Zeta is expected to cross the Gulf Coast by mid week but the bands of rain associated with it are expected to reach the WOWK TV viewing area as early as late Wednesday night.

The range of loosely Zeta-associated rain bands should extend hundreds of miles inland and rounds of tropical showers should proceed for more than 24 hours. (see image above) An area of high pressure in the Atlantic will also contribute some extra humidity to the overall flow coming into our region from the south.