WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) — The Cajun Navy has shared video from Orange Beach as the eyewall passes through the area. You can see overturned boats and debris in the road.
