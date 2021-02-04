Watch: Family of Andre’ Hill discusses arrest of former Columbus police officer Adam Coy

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of Andre’ Hill and their attorney, Ben Crump, had a news conference Thursday. You can watch it in the player above.

Hill, 47, was fatally shot on Dec. 22 by Columbus police officer Adam Coy, who was responding to a nonemergency call near a house where Hill was a guest. Coy was fired from the force and indicted Wednesday on charges of murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty.

Coy was arrested on Wednesday, and his arraignment in Franklin County Common Pleas Court is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

