Watch for snow and ice covered roads Thursday morning

(WOWK) — Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday to be followed quickly by snow. See Predictor images in the slideshow below for timing.

The key will be the road temperatures. The StormTracker 13 exclusive forecast road temperature product shows early Thursday road temperatures in the low 20s. That means many of the roads, driveways and sidewalks that are wet will likely freeze with at least a small amount of ice by morning with fresh snow on top.

The early forecast calls for 2″-3″ of snow on the grass in many areas from this system by Thursday morning. Even if there is less snow on the roads than the grass, the combination of snow and ice means drivers need to plan plenty of extra time and use plenty of extra caution in reaching their destinations.

Cold air sticks around for a few days after the snow moves through meaning there won’t be much melting going on for a few days.

There are already some advisories in effect for the region in eastern Kentucky. We could see more in the coming days. County-by-county info can be found right here.

Stay tuned to WOWK-TV and wowktv.com for forecast updates and full coverage of the expected winter conditions in the coming days.