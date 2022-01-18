All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Watch for snow and ice covered roads Thursday morning

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) — Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday to be followed quickly by snow. See Predictor images in the slideshow below for timing.

The key will be the road temperatures. The StormTracker 13 exclusive forecast road temperature product shows early Thursday road temperatures in the low 20s. That means many of the roads, driveways and sidewalks that are wet will likely freeze with at least a small amount of ice by morning with fresh snow on top.

The early forecast calls for 2″-3″ of snow on the grass in many areas from this system by Thursday morning. Even if there is less snow on the roads than the grass, the combination of snow and ice means drivers need to plan plenty of extra time and use plenty of extra caution in reaching their destinations.

Cold air sticks around for a few days after the snow moves through meaning there won’t be much melting going on for a few days.

There are already some advisories in effect for the region in eastern Kentucky. We could see more in the coming days. County-by-county info can be found right here.

Stay tuned to WOWK-TV and wowktv.com for forecast updates and full coverage of the expected winter conditions in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS