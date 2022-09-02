PITTSBURGH, PA (WOWK) – The first Backyard Brawl in 11 years, and the second half was a complete shootout.

Seven touchdowns were scored, including a pick six that won Pitt the game.

With three minutes on the clock, WVU quarterback JT Daniels was attempting a pass to Bryce Ford-Wheaton, the ball slipped, and ended up in the hands of Pitt’s M.J. Devonshire.

Devonshire then ran it back 56 yards for the winning touchdown, the final 38-31.

There were a ton of penalties and reviews in those final quarters as well, the game ultimately took 4.5 hours to finish.

WVU had 404 total yards, to Pitt’s 384. The Mountaineers were stronger on third down efficiency, and posted 190 rushing yards to Pitt’s 76.

WVU just simply lost this one because of turnovers.

You can watch full highlights above!

Below are some interviews with both WVU and Pitt fans at a few tailgates!