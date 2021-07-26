Watch: Gov. DeWine talks with Ohio college leaders about anti-hazing initiative

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivered remarks with leaders of state public universities Monday as they announced an initiative targeting hazing.  

DeWine and the Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents had a news conference at the Statehouse to talk about public universities’ commitment to zero-tolerance for hazing. 

DeWine was joined by:

  • Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents
  • Rodney K. Rogers, Ph.D., president, Bowling Green State University
  • Gregory Crawford, Ph.D., president, Miami University
  • Kristina M. Johnson, Ph.D., president, The Ohio State University
  • Shari and Cory Foltz, parents of Stone Foltz

