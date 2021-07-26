Watch: Gov. DeWine talks with Ohio college leaders about anti-hazing initiative

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivered remarks with leaders of state public universities Monday as they announced an initiative targeting hazing.

DeWine and the Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents had a news conference at the Statehouse to talk about public universities’ commitment to zero-tolerance for hazing.

DeWine was joined by:

Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents

Rodney K. Rogers, Ph.D., president, Bowling Green State University

Gregory Crawford, Ph.D., president, Miami University

Kristina M. Johnson, Ph.D., president, The Ohio State University

Shari and Cory Foltz, parents of Stone Foltz

