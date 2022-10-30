HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football hosted (6-1) Coastal Carolina for their homecoming night.

Coastal went up 21-0 by the end of the first quarter, and it was a hole Marshall couldn’t dig themselves out of.

The Herd ultimately lost 24-13, and move to 4-4 on the season.

Marshall’s defense held Coastal to just three points in those final three quarters, but the offense struggled in the redzone. They had a few opportunities to score in that final quarter, but couldn’t because of penalties or turnovers.

Above is head coach Charles Huff’s full postgame press conference.

Below is quarterback Cam Fancher’s, who threw for over 300 yards tonight.