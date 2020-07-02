WATCH LIVE: Myrtle Beach council considers face mask mandate

Watch live here. If you are on mobile and do not see the video, watch here.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach City Council will consider requiring face masks to be worn in certain retail and food service situations during Thursday’s special meeting at 9 a.m.

If passed, face coverings would be required to be worn inside restaurants and retail businesses, in common areas of “overnight accommodations establishments,” including all staff members in areas open to the public and social distancing can’t be followed, according to the drafted resolution.

Face coverings would not be required in personal vehicles, for pedestrians observing social distancing in a group of less than 10 people, people alone in an enclosed space, during outdoor or indoor physical activity, or on beaches as long as social distancing is followed, among other things, the draft states.

Any person violating the order could be punished by a fine not exceeding $100. Each day of a continuing violation will be considered separate offenses.

If passed, the executive order would take effect July 2 at 11:59 p.m. and will remain for 60 days or until rescinded, whichever is first.

Repeated offenses of failing to require employees to wear face coverings could result in the suspension or revocation of occupancy permits or business licenses. By also repeatedly failing to require employees to wear face coverings will be declared a public nuisance. Establishments are responsible for requiring face coverings of employees, but not for customers, the draft states.

Mayor Brenda Bethune and council members Jackie Hatley and Gregg Smith have told News13 they support a mask mandate for public places. “If we don’t do anything and the infections continue to go up, we’re going to have a much bigger problem on our hands,” Smith said.

While Smith says it would be impossible to make everyone wear a face covering, the ordinance could cause people to make safer choices. “The main goal is to get more people wearing masks, which will protect the population, which will lower the spread,” he said.

