Ohio State announces at least $20 million in funding to enhance safety on and around campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University will be putting millions of dollars to increase safety around the campus area.  

Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson announced Friday that the school will be investing at least $20 million over the next decade, at $2 million a year to fund enhanced safety and security on and around campus.  

Johnson, along with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther spoke about the safety measures including an expansion of off-campus security along with private security, additional mobile lighting, and 10 mobile cameras during a news conference Friday.

