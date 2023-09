CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a water rescue.

It was reported around 10:15 Friday night near Haddad Riverfront Park along the Kanawha River in Charleston.

Our crew at the scene says they’ve been able to locate the man. His condition is unknown at this time. An ambulance took him to the hospital.

Metro 911 says that he either fell off a boat or the shore and into the water.

