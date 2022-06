Wayne County, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County man is behind bars after deputies found drugs in his car during a traffic stop.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, was pulled over on US Route 52. Thompson says Dennie Jude, of Dunlow, lied about his name to deputies. Jude was found in possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and digital scales. Jude was also wanted for a parole violation.

Jude is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver.