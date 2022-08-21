.(WOWK) — After weeks of intense rainfall and rounds of flash flooding, the region is about to see a drying trend for several days.

Parts of southern West Virginia saw as much as 5 inches of rain early Sunday. This led to flash flood warnings and damage to some homes in the Madison, Danville, Big Ugly and Chapmanville areas.

Rainfall estimates early Sunday morning from 3:45 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

After even more storms on Sunday night across parts of West Virginia north of the Charleston-Huntington / I-64 corridor, the forecast is turning drier once a cold front and upper level trough of low pressure move across the area.

Rainfall through Monday should bring the bulk of the accumulation to the areas north of I-64 and in the mountains of West Virginia.

Monday night through Tuesday night features only a little rain in the high mountains of West Virginia.

Expected rainfall Monday night through Tuesday night

As a warming trend sets in, the air will also remain fairly dry, and rainfall will only be possible in the southernmost counties of West Virginia and southeast Kentucky with only light amounts anticipated from Wednesday night through Friday night.

Meanwhile, the area is not done with hot temperatures yet. The region can look for more highs back in the upper 80s by the end of the week.

