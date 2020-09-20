WeChat, TikTok ban delayed

FILE – A federal judge has approved a request from a group of WeChat users to delay looming U.S. government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app nearly impossible to use. In a ruling dated Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California said the government’s actions would affect users’ First Amendment rights as an effective ban on the app removes their platform for communication. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

(AP) – A federal judge has approved a request from a group of WeChat users to delay looming U.S. government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app nearly impossible to use.

In a ruling dated Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California said the government’s actions would affect users’ First Amendment rights as an effective ban on the app removes their platform for communication.

