(WOWK) — The ever changing weekend forecast still does have a chance of snow, just not a lot of snow for the region. Models have been back and forth on possible snow amounts but now it appears that the bulk of the snow will take place Sunday for the eastern mountains of West Virginia, then later in the evening on a northwest flow coming in from the Great Lakes. This should send a few snow showers or squalls through the area with light amounts. See the slideshow below for an idea of snow placement and timing.

Snowfall amounts should be almost non existent for the lowlands from Charleston to the west, but there could be some snow on the grass along with some icy conditions east of Corridor G and east of I-79 on Sunday and Monday mornings.

Snow outlook for the weekend

By Monday, the air will dry out and things will remain cold but then warmer temperatures will move in and once again we will return to the 60s by mid week.

Stay up to date on the rapid changes in weather conditions by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app but visiting the link below.