(WOWK) — The rain has finally moved away from the region and most of us will be dry all weekend. The highs will be below the normal of 50 degrees and the lows below the normal lows of 31 degrees.

The only question in the forecast is whether or not anybody sees snow on Sunday morning. We have one model that shows a little light morning snow south of Pikeville and south of Beckley before moving away after just a few hours.

American GFS version of Predictor model output for Sunday morning

However, our Predictor model shows the precipitation never makes it that far north.

StormTracker 13 Predictor in-house model output for Sunday morning

Our forecast at this point calls for no snow or rain in the region but night time lows will drop below freezing for several nights.

Predictor model output for morning temperatures Saturday morning

The afternoon highs jump back into the 40s for the weekend. The normal high is 50.

Predictor model output for afternoon temperatures Saturday morning.

The freeze and thaw cycle has already led to rock slides in the area as water freezes and expands, causing small cracks in rock joints, followed by a thawing where the water melts and escapes or evaporates, leaving a weakened joint. The rock eventually becomes too heavy for the cracks to support and it falls to the ground below like the scene near Prestonsburg, Kentucky in Floyd County on Friday.

Rock slide 2/25/2022 in Floyd County, KY

The process of freezing and thawing will continue for several nights and days which also has a direct impact on how potholes continue to grow.

Things look to be dry overall for several days on end but things can change so check back for updates