(WOWK) — The coming weekend literally kicks off with high school football games Friday night with an expectation of a few scattered showers or storms.

Predictor shows some scattered storms developing in the middle of the afternoon and ending right around 8 PM. See the slideshow below.

With the chance for lightning, there could be a few brief delays at area games especially closer to the Ohio River.

The few storms cells we can see should diminish are not long after sunset.

On Saturday and Sunday, we expect very little in the way of rainfall outside of a few isolated showers or storms over the tops of the high mountain peaks to the east. Most of us will remain dry and the temperatures will kick up into the 90s by Sunday.

Rainfall is expected to be concentrated mainly on Friday night in the region and the few mountain showers that we do see on the weekend should not produce too much rain.

