(WOWK) — Showers are already underway across parts of the area this Saturday. More rounds of rain are expected as the flow of very humid air comes in from the south. See the slide show below for an idea of timing and placement of showers.

Rainfall totals should be a little heavier on the eastern side of the WOWK-TV viewing area.

Predictor GFS model guidance for rainfall through Monday

Grab the StormTracker 13 weather app to stay ahead of weather changes. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the link directly below.