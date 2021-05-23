Weekly work-search requirement now reinstated for Ohioans applying for unemployment

**Unemployment extension: Here is how long weekly checks could last in the video above.**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Nearly all out-of-work Ohioans applying for unemployment benefits must now show their job hunting progress to the state government.

Starting today, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Ohioans is reinstating its weekly work-search requirements for all of those looking to receive unemployment payments.

“Now that Ohioans have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can safely return to work, it only makes sense that we restore work-search requirements for everyone,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement earlier this month.

The work-search requirement was removed when the pandemic hit in full force in March 2020, with the federal government signing off on the measure. When that authorization ran out in December, those who were applying for new benefits had to start showing work progress.

At the time, those with existing claims were exempted from the requirement, but that changes today.

The reinstated requirements do not apply to those who are temporarily laid off for up to 45 days and those who are taking certain types of training or schooling.

