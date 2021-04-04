West Virginia adds 350 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia state health officials reported Sunday that a 77 year old Ohio County man and a 50 year old Wetzel County man are the latest victims of the novel coronavirus.

In itsSunday morning update, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) also said 350 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 143,456.

The state now has 2,695 residents who have died from complications associated with COVID-19.

The latest deaths happened as the state experiences a mild surge with more than 350 new cases being reported daily for the past week.

Berkeley and Raleigh Counties are now both in the red on the state’s color coded map while another nine counties are yellow.

This Easter Sunday there are no vaccination or testing clinics scheduled.



CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,322), Berkeley (10,910), Boone (1,779), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,450), Calhoun (252), Clay (413), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,087), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,188), Greenbrier (2,536), Hampshire (1,640), Hancock (2,643), Hardy (1,399), Harrison (5,212), Jackson (1,813), Jefferson (4,120), Kanawha (13,352), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,367), Logan (2,953), Marion (3,976), Marshall (3,191), Mason (1,887), McDowell (1,427), Mercer (4,419), Mineral (2,670), Mingo (2,326), Monongalia (8,709), Monroe (1,027), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,401), Ohio (3,893), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,738), Putnam (4,622), Raleigh (5,687), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (644), Roane (545), Summers (734), Taylor (1,159), Tucker (519), Tyler (658), Upshur (1,796), Wayne (2,769), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,189), Wirt (370), Wood (7,475), Wyoming (1,843).



Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pendleton County in this report.West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.govshows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.



Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.