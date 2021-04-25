West Virginia adds 4 fatalities, 314 new COVID-19 cases to tally

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia state health officials reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths overnight Sunday morning, and an additional 314 confirmed cases.
The deaths bring the state’s total since March, 2020 to 2,821.
The Department of Health and Human Resources says the deaths include a 63-year old male from Raleigh County, a 43-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County and a 78-year old female from Kanawha County.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,368), Berkeley (11,877), Boone (1,928), Braxton (885), Brooke (2,138), Cabell (8,677), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (560), Fayette (3,328), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,691), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,732), Hardy (1,461), Harrison (5,506), Jackson (1,951), Jefferson (4,445), Kanawha (14,390), Lewis (1,146), Lincoln (1,421), Logan (2,994), Marion (4,244), Marshall (3,322), Mason (1,946), McDowell (1,525), Mercer (4,625), Mineral (2,797), Mingo (2,457), Monongalia (9,027), Monroe (1,094), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,547), Ohio (4,097), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (848), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,832), Putnam (4,896), Raleigh (6,390), Randolph (2,508), Ritchie (673), Roane (591), Summers (774), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,833), Wayne (2,851), Webster (459), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (384), Wood (7,626), Wyoming (1,949).
Here’s a list of free vaccination clinics Sunday and Monday:
Greenbrier County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Dorie Miller Park, 396 Feamster Road, Lewisburg, WV
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Logan County
9:00 AM – 9:45 AM, Man City Hall, 105 Market Street, Man, WV (pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
10:00 AM – 10:45 AM, Kistler Grocery, 601 Buffalo Creek Road, Kistler, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
11:00 AM – 11:45 AM, Ellis Supply, 234 Spirit Lane, Accoville, WV (pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
12:00 PM – 12:45 PM, Buffalo Creek Fire Department, 70 Garrison Drive, Amherstdale, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
1:00 PM – 1:45 PM, Buffalo Creek Apartments at Robinette, 40 Johnson Heights Drive, Robinette, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
2:00 PM – 2:45 PM, Buffalo Creek Apartments at Crites, 175 Rendezvous Road, Lundale, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
3:00 PM – 3:45 PM, Lorado Post Office, 9964 Buffalo Creek Road, Lorado, WV(pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
4:00 PM – 4:45 PM, Curtis Church, 16541 Buffalo Creek Road, Lorado, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Marshall County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mineral County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Monongalia County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Pendleton County
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Preston County
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV
For more free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.