Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia adds 4 fatalities, 314 new COVID-19 cases to tally

Top Stories

by: Rod C. Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia state health officials reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths overnight Sunday morning, and an additional 314 confirmed cases.

The deaths bring the state’s total since March, 2020 to 2,821.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says the deaths include a 63-year old male from Raleigh County, a 43-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County and a 78-year old female from Kanawha County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,368), Berkeley (11,877), Boone (1,928), Braxton (885), Brooke (2,138), Cabell (8,677), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (560), Fayette (3,328), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,691), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,732), Hardy (1,461), Harrison (5,506), Jackson (1,951), Jefferson (4,445), Kanawha (14,390), Lewis (1,146), Lincoln (1,421), Logan (2,994), Marion (4,244), Marshall (3,322), Mason (1,946), McDowell (1,525), Mercer (4,625), Mineral (2,797), Mingo (2,457), Monongalia (9,027), Monroe (1,094), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,547), Ohio (4,097), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (848), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,832), Putnam (4,896), Raleigh (6,390), Randolph (2,508), Ritchie (673), Roane (591), Summers (774), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,833), Wayne (2,851), Webster (459), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (384), Wood (7,626), Wyoming (1,949).

Here’s a list of free vaccination clinics Sunday and Monday:

Greenbrier County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Dorie Miller Park, 396 Feamster Road, Lewisburg, WV

April 26

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM891 Auto Parts PlaceMartinsburg, WV10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

9:00 AM – 9:45 AM, Man City Hall, 105 Market Street, Man, WV (pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM, Kistler Grocery, 601 Buffalo Creek Road, Kistler, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 11:45 AM, Ellis Supply, 234 Spirit Lane, Accoville, WV (pre-registration:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

12:00 PM – 12:45 PM, Buffalo Creek Fire Department, 70 Garrison Drive, Amherstdale, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM, Buffalo Creek Apartments at Robinette, 40 Johnson Heights Drive, Robinette, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:00 PM – 2:45 PM, Buffalo Creek Apartments at Crites, 175 Rendezvous Road, Lundale, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

3:00 PM – 3:45 PMLorado Post Office, 9964 Buffalo Creek Road, Lorado, WV(pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 4:45 PM, Curtis Church, 16541 Buffalo Creek Road, Lorado, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For more free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS